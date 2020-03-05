Lynnwood receives WellCity Award for promoting employee health

The City of Lynnwood was recently designated as a WellCity by the Association of Washington Cities.

This recognition is bestowed to entities that meet the AWC Employee Benefit Trust’s WellCity standards and demonstrate a commitment to employee health.

WellCity recipients are all part of the AWC Employee Benefit Trust (Trust), Washington state’s largest local government employee health benefit pool for cities, towns and other local governments.

When an employer meets the WellCity standards, they earn a 2% discount on their medical premiums.