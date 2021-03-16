Lynnwood Recreation Center adds classes for spring

The City of Lynnwood Recreation Center has added the following classes, starting in April. Space is limited.

Hula – is for everyone, beginners welcome. Students begin with basic steps and hand motions and continue on to learn hulas both old and new.

12+ years |April 13-May 18 |Tuesday |6:30-7:30 p.m. or May 25-June 22

Tap – The class includes 30 minutes of tap skills, followed by 60 minutes of floor movement and dance combinations. No experience necessary.

16+ years | April 14-June 23 |Wednesday |6:30-8 p.m.

Beginning Teen & Adult Hip Hop – This slow- to medium-paced hip-hop class offers an extensive selection of music and movement that challenges the dancer’s musicality, rhythm, retention, and creativity while executing movements and promoting growth.

13+ years|April 12- June 21 |Monday |7-8 p.m.

Hip Hop Dance– Learn the basics of Hip Hop in this introductory class as you move and groove to old-school and current beats.

5-8 years | April 12-June 21| Monday |3:30-4:15 p.m.

9-12 years |April 12-June 21| Monday |4:30-5:15 p.m.

Digital Music Creation– Learn how to create your own musical art, including the basics of beat production, mixing and recording.

9+ years | April 12-May 10 |Monday |8-9 p.m. or May 17-June 14

Tae Kwon Do Teen & Adult – An easy-to-learn Korean Martial Art, an outstanding form of physical fitness, and an effective self-defense technique.

8+ years | April6-May 13 |Tuesday/Thursday |6-6:55 p.m. or May 18- June 24

Colored Pencil

13+ years | April 15-May 20 | Thursday | 4-5:30 p.m. or May 27- June 24

For additional details or to register online visit www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Play-Lynnwood/Lynnwood-Recreation-Guide-Classes-Activities

For questions, email aearvin@lynnwoodwa.gov