Lynnwood Recreation Center announces expanded activities under Phase 2 of reopening plan

The City of Lynnwood Recreation Center announced Friday that it is offering even more socially distanced activities now that Snohomish County is in Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s reopening plan.

These include:

Adult Fitness Classes — for now those are Group Centergy, Zumba, Group Fight and Group Power..

You can also create your own workout while swimming laps, exercising in the Wellness Pool or Open Fitness in the Recreation pool. Registrations for the lap and wellness pool fill up quickly. View upcoming openings for the Lap and Wellness Pool here or Open Fitness here.

The weight room is open to one-hour workouts.

Beach Swim occurs in the zero depth entry play area in the Recreation Pool. It’s perfect for folks with small children, and children under 2 are free.

Families with older children can enjoy the Family Swim in the Recreation Pool or the Public Swim with access to the diving board and wellness pool.

Water Safety Swim Lessons, youth ages 6 -12, will teach safety techniques and work on swimming skills. There are weekday as well as weekend options.

Some health and safety reminders:

High touch areas and equipment is sanitized after each session or class.

Health screening and waivers will be required upon entry to the building.

Social distancing is essential.

Masks are required for all non-water activities.

Reservations are required.

Reservations can be made by following the links above, calling 425-670-5732 or on the registration site.

For more up-to-date information about programs, offerings and wellness, follow them on Facebook