Lynnwood Recreation Center cancellations announced

As City of Lynnwood officials are continuing to monitor the rapidly-evolving situation regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), city staff announced Wednesday that it had made changes to programming in some city facilities, including cancellation of recreation center classes and public swims.

In a statement on the city’s website, city staff said the safety of Lynnwood community members is a top priority and they understand the important role that fitness plays in the overall wellness.

Here is the latest update:

The Lynnwood Recreation Center will remain open with regular business hours.

All registered and/or instructed classes will be canceled until April 5.

All public Beach, Recreational, and Open Swims are canceled until April 5.

The Senior Center and senior programming will be closed through April 30.

City staff has also increased the cleaning and disinfecting of shared spaces, including door handles, counter tops, light switches, locker rooms and pool decks.

Those planning to visit the Lynnwood Recreation Center are encouraged to follow good personal hygiene habits as recommended by the Snohomish Health District:

Wash hands with soap and water frequently

Avoid touching your face (mouth, nose, eyes)

Cover coughs and sneezes

Stay home if you are sick

Practice social distancing

For more information or additional questions, contact the Lynnwood Recreation Center staff at Lynnwood_Rec@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5732 and Lynnwood Senior Center staff at 425-670-5050.