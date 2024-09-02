Lynnwood Recreation Center fall class registration now open

Registration is now open for fall classes at the Lynnwood Recreation Center. Among the offerings:

Preschool – starts on Sept 12

From music to movement and plié to painting, the Rec Center offers a variety of classes, such as swimming, dancing and play-based preschool for kids 6 and under.

Youth – Classes start the week of Sept. 9

iCode (M) 6 p.m. ages 5-11

Tae Kwon Do – All Ages (T/Th) 6 p.m. ages 7+

Robotic & Coding Level 1 & 2 (W) 5:40 p.m. ages 6-12

Robotic & Coding Level 3 & 4 (W) 6:45 p.m. ages 8-14

Hip Hop Dance (W) 4:15 p.m, 5:15 pm, 6:15 p.m. (Th) 5:15 pm, 6:15 p.m. ages 5-8

Hip Hop Dance (W) 7:15 p.m. ages 9-12

Chess Club (Sa) 10:15 am, 11:20 a.m. 5-14 yrs

Adult/Teens – Classes start the week of Sept. 9

Belly Dance (M) 6 p.m. ages 12+

Hula (M) 5:30 p.m. ages 12+

Tai Chi (M) 7:15 p.m. ages 16+

Social Dance classes – Social Dance I (T) 6:15 p.m., Social Dance II (T) 7:15 p.m. West Coast Swing I (Su) 4 p.m, West Coast Swing II (Su) 5 p.m.

Japanese Online (T) 6 p.m. ages 16+

Tae Kwon Do – All Ages (T/Th) 6 p.m. ages 7+

Tap Dance (W) 6:30 p.m. ages 16+ starts Sept 18

Hip Hop Dance (W) 8:15 p.m. ages 13+

Self-Defense (Th) 7:30 p.m. ages 14+

Spanish Online Level 1 (M) 6 p.m., Level 2 (T) 6 p.m., Level 3 (T) 7:35 p.m., Level 4 (M) 7:35 p.m., Level 5 (Th) 7:35 p.m., Level 6 (Th) 6 p.m.

Register here.