Lynnwood Recreation Center fall program registration open for kids, adults

The City of Lynnwood Recreation Center is offering programs for children and adults starting in September.

Looking for some fun and engaging online preschool programs? Register here. Among them are Petite Allegro & Pre Ballet begins Sept. 14 at various times. This is play-based ballet instruction to get your little dancer moving. Parent participation is required for Petite Ballet and highly recommended for Pre Ballet.

Additional youth classes such as Tae Kwon Do, Guitar and Hip Hop are also available.

For adults, there are classes like Hula for Everyone, which begins Sept. 14 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Beginners are welcome. Classes begin with basic steps and hand motions and participants continue to learn beautiful hulas, both old and new.

Partner West Coast Swing I begins Sept. 13 from 8:10-9 p.m. This fun swing dance can be enjoyed to slow and moderate tempo music. Learn low-impact basic patterns conducive to all ages.

Partner Social Dance I begins Sept. 14 from 7:10-8 p.m. Learn basic patterns for waltz, foxtrot, and rumba. Then there’s Partner Social Swing I, which begins Sept. 14 at 8:10-9 pm. Learn basic Single-time East Coast Swing. Good for all ages. In both classes, you must have a partner, and smooth-soled shoes are highly recommended.

Guitar begins Sept. 15 from 6-7 p.m. Students will learn to sight-read music, acquiring the ability to read music and play it in real time.

There are additional offering such as Spanish Levels 1-5 and Advance Conversations, Tai Chi, Tae Kwon Do, Hip Hop Dance, Colored Pencil, Tap Dance, Digital Music and Ballet.

Register for adult classes here