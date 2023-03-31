Lynnwood Recreation Center hosting free workout party April 22

Lynnwood Recreation Center is inviting residents to a free workout party Saturday, April 22 so they can sample the center’s exercise classes. They’ll be providing snacks and hydration. Participants need only bring a friend or just themselves to join.
The center recommends that people be there by 8:25 a.m. to secure a spot.
Event schedule
8:30-8:55 a.m. Group Power
9:05-9:30 a.m. Group Active
9:40 -10:05 a.m. Group Centergy
10:15-10:40 a.m. Zumba
10:45-11:10 a.m. Group Fight
11:15-11:40 a.m. Yoga
The center is located at 18900 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.
