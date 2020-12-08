Lynnwood Recreation Center pool to start water safety lessons Dec. 12

City of Lynnwood pool

The City of Lynnwood Recreation Center will begin offering water safety lessons Saturday, Dec. 12.

Two sessions are scheduled on Saturdays at 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and two sessions scheduled on Sundays at 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. The pool is following current guidelines with the appropriate PPE for staff to safely offer water safety lessons.

Here are the details:

    • Water safety lessons are for ages 6-12
    • Each lesson has a capacity of 15 registrants per hour
    • Each lesson begins with a 15-minute water evaluation
    • Children will then be assigned a level for that day
    • Followed by a 45-minute swim lesson
    • Lessons will be in 5 groups of 3 participants
    • Only one guardian/parent per child that is registered in lesson are allowed on the pool deck

These are single lessons rather than a series, and attendees can register for as many as you would like.

  • You will need to register in advance either over the phone (425-670-5732) or online at www.playlynnwood.com for a water safety session
  • You will need to sign a waiver to participate
  • Staff will perform health screenings of all patrons who are registered for a session each time each time they come
  • Patrons are asked to wear a face covering when they are in the facility
  • Face coverings will not be required for participants when they are in the pool or on the pool deck
  • Face coverings will be required for all guardians on the pool deck
  • Residents or annual pass holders can register by phone on Tuesdays for the following week’s sessions
  • Everyone can register online or by phone on Wednesdays for the following weeks sessions
  • No refunds will be provided for cancellations with 24 hours of a lesson
  • Patrons are asked to limit the use of locker rooms by coming in your bathing suit and leaving in your bathing suit
  • A COVID supervisor will be on site to answer any questions

 

 

