Lynnwood Recreation Center pool to start water safety lessons Dec. 12

The City of Lynnwood Recreation Center will begin offering water safety lessons Saturday, Dec. 12.

Two sessions are scheduled on Saturdays at 11:15 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., and two sessions scheduled on Sundays at 12:30 p.m. and 1:45 p.m. The pool is following current guidelines with the appropriate PPE for staff to safely offer water safety lessons.

Here are the details:

Water safety lessons are for ages 6-12 Each lesson has a capacity of 15 registrants per hour Each lesson begins with a 15-minute water evaluation Children will then be assigned a level for that day Followed by a 45-minute swim lesson Lessons will be in 5 groups of 3 participants Only one guardian/parent per child that is registered in lesson are allowed on the pool deck



These are single lessons rather than a series, and attendees can register for as many as you would like.