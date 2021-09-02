Lynnwood Recreation Center showcases student artists’ work

The youth art gallery at the Lynnwood Recreation Center has returned, featuring “Under the Moonlight” by 9-year-old Bothell artist Nihalee Patel.

Patel said she enjoys making artworks that combine elements of fluid abstract art and traditional representational art. On canvas, she seeks out the beauty in nature and has a keen eye for creating bright and inviting color schemes.

Her works explore diverse themes within abstraction, fantasy, nature, and storytelling. Having fun is at the heart of Patel’s creative exploration and this continues to be her motivating drive, she said.

In addition to drawing and painting, Patel has participated in the Children Business Fair and started a signature booth named creARTivity. She also sells handmade bracelets and teaches others how to make their own fluid abstract art.