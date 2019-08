The Lynnwood Recreation Center is currently featuring artwork by a young local artist.

“Pears and Cliché” by 12-year-old Claire Yuan will be on display until Sept. 21 at the Recreation Center, located at 18900 44th Ave. W.

The Recreation Center is open Monday-Friday 5:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday 9:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.