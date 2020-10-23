Lynnwood Recreation Center starts next session of classes Oct. 26

The Lynnwood Recreation Center’s next session of online classes is just around the corner, starting the week of Oct. 26. These classes will have Zoom meetings along with pre-recorded material to complete at your leisure.

Preschool pportunities:

Petite Allegro (18m-3yrs) -Play-based ballet education. Parent participation is required.

Pre Ballet   (3-5yrs) Play-based ballet instruction. Parent participation is highly recommended.

Tiny Timbre (birth- 5yrs) – Fun exploration of music.

Youth opportunities:

Tae Kwon Do for all ages (6yrs+) begins Nov. 3 –  This class will be a hybrid class. Class will start online via Zoom until the start of Phase 3. The online class will be at 4 p.m. and in-person at 5 p.m. Tae Kwon Do is an easy-to-learn Korean Martial Art, an outstanding form of physical fitness, and an effective self-defense technique.

Adult opportunities:

Group fitness classes are running in-person and there are a few spots available. Classes include Fight, Boot Camp, Centergy, Blast and Zumba, and class sizes are limited to give participants lots of space.  Find class offerings weekly at cityoflynnwood.perfectmind.com/

For exact times and dates or to register visit cityoflynnwood.perfectmind.com/

For more information on group fitness or online classes, email Aaliyah Earvin aearvin@lynnwoodwa.gov.

