Lynnwood Recreation Center summer classes, 10th anniversary activities start next week

Posted: June 24, 2021 11
Lynnwood Recreation Center file photo

Lynnwood Parks and Recreation notes that summer classes start Monday, with offerings for all age groups. In addition, you’re invited to help the Rec Center celebrate its 10th anniversary — starting with an Art Week event June 28.

On Monday, June 28, Chalk the Walk will run from 10 a.m. –  noon or 2-4 p.m. (sidewalk space and weather dependent). On Tuesday, June 29, from 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. (while supplies last), pick up a flag kit to decorate at home and bring back to the Lynnwood Rec Center, and they will hang it in their lobby.

During the week, you can Discover Lynnwood Art. A digital passport will be available for download Monday to visit art installations throughout the week in Lynnwood. Passports that are returned will be entered into a drawing for a prize.

Learn more about upcoming 10th anniversary activities here.

Recreation center classes offered this summer include:

For adults

Social Dance  – Monday or Friday  variety of classes from 5-9 p.m.

Hula – Tuesday at 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Tap – Wednesday at 6:30 – 8 p.m.

Adult/ Teen Hip Hop- Wednesday 7:15- 8:15 p.m.

Adult/ Teen Ballet – Thursday 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Digital Music – Wednesday 8- 9 p.m.

Belly Dance (online) – Monday, Wednesday & Friday 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Adult/Teen Tae Kwon Do – Tuesday/ Thursday 6- 7 p.m.

For youth

Hip-Hop 5-8 – Wednesday 4:15-5:00 or 5:15- 6 p.m.

Hip-Hop 9-12 – Wednesday 6:15-7 p.m.

For preschoolers

Pre Ballet – Monday (in-person) 11:15- noon and Thursday (online) 10:30-11 a.m.

Tiny Timbre – (in person) drop -in dates and times vary and Thursday (online) 10-10:30 a.m.

For descriptions, prices or more information visit: www.lynnwoodwa.gov/Community/Play-Lynnwood/Lynnwood-Recreation-Guide-Classes-Activities

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identify before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME