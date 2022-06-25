Lynnwood Recreation Center summer classes start next week

The City of Lynnwood Recreation Center reminds residents that registration is open for the following summer classes, starting next week:
Spanish Level 1-5 classes take place on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday, June 27- Aug. 18, at various evening times.
Guitar Level 1-2 or Ukulele on Thursday, June 30 -Sept. 1 at various evening times.
Tap Dance Wednesdays, June 29 – Aug. 31, 6:30-8 p.m..
Japanese Wednesdays, June 29 – Aug. 24, 6-7 p.m.
Mini Painting Saturdays, July 2 – 23, noon- 2 p.m.
Hip-Hop Dance Classes ages 5-8 yrs, 9-12 yrs and Adult and Teens Wednesdays, June 29 – Aug. 31, at various times.
Register or find out more information HERE for the classes. Email aearvin@lynnwoodwa.gov with questions.
