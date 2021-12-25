Lynnwood Recreation Center youth art gallery features work of 9-year-old artist

If you haven’t been to the Lynnwood Recreation Center for a while, you’re encouraged to visit and check out the youth art gallery. Featured paintings are by 9-year-old artist Nihalee Patel.

Nihalee enjoys making artworks that combine elements of fluid abstract art and traditional representational art. On canvas, she seeks out the beauty in nature and has a keen eye for creating bright and inviting color schemes. Her works explore diverse themes within abstraction, fantasy, nature, and storytelling. Having fun is at the heart of Nihalee’s creative exploration and this continues to be her motivating drive.

Nihalee, a Bothell resident, enjoys creating art by herself and with her family. She also sells handmade bracelets and teaches others how to make their own fluid abstract art.

The Lynnwood Recreation Center is located at 19100 44th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.