Lynnwood Recreation offering online classes, socially distanced swimming this winter

Lynnwood Recreation this winter is offering courses online and socially distanced swimming for all ages.

Toddlers to preschoolers can join their parents in Pre Ballet and Tiny Timbre Music classes. Youth age 6 and up might enjoy Tae Kwon Do online, or in-person Water Safety Swim Lessons. There is still limited space available in the Camp Holidaze youth day camp program taking place during winter break.

Teens to adults can take a Ballet Online course, Tae Kwon Do, or Spanish for Beginners. There are also specialized certification courses via Online LEARNing.

A public swim time will be offered this Friday, Dec. 18. Special holiday-themed family swims will start Dec. 21.

Registration is now open at cityoflynnwood.perfectmind.com/