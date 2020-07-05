Lynnwood resident class valedictorian for Pacific Northwest Connections Academy online school

Carol Odom of Lynnwood was named valedictorian of the graduating class of online public school Pacific Northwest Connections Academy.

Odom plans to pursue a professional career in ballet and has deferred enrollment to Auburn University. She started her journey at Connections Academy last year after moving from Alabama to train at the Pacific Northwest Ballet School in Seattle.

Washington Connections Academy and Pacific Northwest Connections Academy is a network of tuition-free online public schools serving students in grades K-12 statewide. The network celebrated 75 graduating seniors during its virtual commencement ceremony in June

Nearly half of this year’s class plan to attend a two- or four-year colleges or universities, while other graduates will enter the workforce, military or take a gap year.