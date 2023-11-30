Lynnwood resident wins $250K in WA Lottery’s new holiday Scratch game

A Lynnwood resident just received a $250,000 gift from Washington’s Lottery this holiday season.

According to a Washington Lottery announcement, the winner — identified as R.W. — was on his lunch break and stopped at his nearby 7-Eleven in Woodinville. While browsing the store’s selection of lottery Scratch tickets, a new game, Holiday Countdown, caught his eyes.

Using the $20 he had won from another Scratch ticket the day prior, he purchased the holiday-themed ticket and tucked it safely away into his lunchbox. Afterward, R.W. went back to work, not knowing that a $250,000 win was right around the corner.

Once he had wrapped up the day’s work, R.W. got in his truck to scratch his ticket. When he saw that one of the numbers on the last line of his ticket matched one of the winning numbers and the prize amount read $250,000, R.W. realized that he had won big.

In disbelief, he rushed back inside and showed the ticket to his boss, who confirmed he was the winner of the game’s top prize. Still in shock, R.W. called his wife, who told him to sign the ticket and come pick her up so they could go to the Lottery Regional Office in Everett and claim the prize together.

The couple plans to celebrate the win by taking a trip to Montana to see friends. Following the trip, R.W. plans to use his winnings to buy a new home, pay off some debt, and contribute to his granddaughter’s medical expenses.

Washington’s Lottery offers Scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts. The number of actual prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold and number of prizes claimed.