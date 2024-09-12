Lynnwood residents ask about city budget during open house

The City of Lynnwood hosted a city budget open house Wednesday evening to allow the public ask questions about the 2025-2026 biennial budget and how the city manages its budget.

City Finance Director Michelle Meyer highlighted the estimated increase in property taxes and revenue in sales tax. She proposed at 31% increase in property tax from 2024 to 2025, which equates to about $7 a month. If someone is paying $300 a year in property tax next year, they would pay $384 next year.

“Because our property tax is so low, we levy less than half of what we legally could,” she said. “We could more than double and still be under that voter limit that a lot of our neighbors are facing.”

Representatives from different departments attended the event, including Lynnwood Police Chief Cole Langdon, Development and Business Services Director David Kleitsch, and Public Works Operations and Maintenance Manager Jared Bond.

“I’m interest in how [the city] will continue to fund the police officers that they picked up through the two grants,” Lynnwood resident Jim Kerney said. “Things are expensive. It costs money to take care of the stuff we need to take care of.”

Rita White said she was glad she came to the meeting and get to hear what the city staff had to say. “I would like to see some traffic abatement. It’s getting really bad on 196th,” she said. “I’ve been here since 2005, and it’s getting worse.”

The public is also invited to take an online survey regarding the city budget.

More information about how property tax and sales tax are used are on the city treasury website.

– Story and photos by Nick Ng