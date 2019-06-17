Lynnwood residents asked to complete human services survey aimed at assessing community needs

The City of Lynnwood’s Human Services Commission is asking citizens to take a survey aimed at identifying the needs of lower income residents, the homeless, seniors, veterans, and other underserved segments of the community.

Survey responses will help the commission create a Lynnwood Human Services Strategic Plan that will provide a road map for the investment and allocation of city resources to help address the most pressing issues.

All survey responses are anonymous, and the survey should only take 15 minutes to complete.

Complete and return your survey by Sunday, July 14. Completed surveys can be returned to the Lynnwood Recreation Center at 18900 44th Ave W. This survey is also available in Spanish/Esta encuesta también está disponible en Español.

Visit www.LynnwoodWA.gov/HumanServices to download and print an English or Spanish version of the survey. Or you can take the survey online at Human Services Needs Assessment Survey/ Evaluación de Necesidades de Servicios Humanos.