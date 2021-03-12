Lynnwood residents encouraged to plant trees on their property through Tree Voucher Program

Lynnwood residents looking to flex their green thumb are invited to participate in the city’s Tree Voucher Program, which offers community members an opportunity to plant trees in the city at no cost to them.

A tree voucher is a coupon that can be used to buy almost any type of tree from a participating Washington State Landscape and Nursery Association (WSLNA) nursery. Residents can apply to receive free vouchers on the city website. Applicant’s property must be within Lynnwood city limits. Use the Do I Live in Lynnwood Map available on the city’s website.

Participants are advised to do research on their desired tree type online or by visiting nursery. Vouchers cannot be used on plants, flowers, shrubs or bushes. Once selected, take note of the common and scientific name of the tree and unit price to help city staff figure out how many vouchers to issue.

Once approved by staff, vouchers will arrive in the mail and can be used at any participating WSLNA nursery. Residents are advised to not order or place trees on hold in advance, as the application process can take up to two weeks.

Vouchers are valid for one year, after which residents must reapply. Residents can apply for tree vouchers once every year. Learn more and apply for tree vouchers here or contact Stormwater Technician Cameron Coronado at ccoronado@LynnwoodWA.gov.