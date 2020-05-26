Lynnwood residents have one more chance to sign up for free rain or vegetable garden installation

This is the last week for Lynnwood residents to sign up to request a free rain or vegetable garden installation in their yard front.

In partnership with the Snohomish Conservation District, the City of Lynnwood offers residents free rain or vegetable garden installations in residential neighborhoods. Labor and materials are provided by installation crews and the only expense to residents is the cost of the plants added to the garden.

Since 2016, the city has been working to implement low-impact development projects to reduce stormwater runoff pollution. The process includes installing guiding rainwater gutters and downspouts into a trench that feeds into the freshly-dug-out rain garden. The gardens are filled with a bioretention soil that infiltrates water and helps break down pollutants.

The city also works with the Veterans Conservation Corp (VCC), which provides struggling veterans with employment opportunities and other resources. The crew works with landowners on stormwater resource concerns in urban and residential areas of Snohomish County and surrounding areas.

Read more about rain gardens in Lynnwood Today’s previous story here.

For more information about Lynnwood’s rain garden project, or if you are interested in signing up for a rain garden, contact Cameron Coronado at ccoronado@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5245.