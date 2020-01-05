Lynnwood residents invited to attend Coffee with a Cop Jan. 15

Officers from the Lynnwood Police Department and community members are invited to come together to discuss local issues, build relationships and drink coffee on Wednesday, Jan. 15 from 9:30-11 a.m. in Mountlake Terrace Hall at Edmonds Community College.

Coffee with a Cop gives community members a chance to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Lynnwood neighborhoods.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve.

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

Edmonds Community College is located at 20000 68th Ave. W. in Lynnwood.