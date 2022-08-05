Lynnwood residents invited to second ‘Let’s Talk About Safety’ meeting Aug. 10

On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Lynnwood City Council, the Lynnwood Police Department and other city staff are hosting a second “Let’s Talk About Safety” meeting.

City officials encourage everyone to attend and let staff know their ideas for keeping Lynnwood safe.

The meeting will be from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at Silver Creek Family Church, located at 5326 176th St. S.W. in Lynnwood.

Contact Councilmember Julieta Altamirano-Crosby with any questions or concerns at 206-850-2329 or jcrosby@LynnwoodWA.gov.