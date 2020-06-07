Lynnwood residents invited to submit transportation ideas for Amazon Catalyst competition

The NW Innovation Resource Center announced that it is launching an Amazon Catalyst competition to discover and reward big ideas from Lynnwood residents related to transportation. According to a City of Lynnwood announcement, these big ideas could focus on a range of topics such as multi-modal connectivity, public transit, transportation infrastructure, or urban/suburban movement. Lynnwood residents are encouraged to submit their proposals via catalyst.amazon.com/nwirc-lynnwoodwa now through July 31.

“Amazon Catalyst competitions look to supercharge innovation by encouraging people in all fields to think big, invent solutions to real-world problems, and make a positive impact on the world. In a post-COVID 19 world, big ideas will be needed to help communities recover and reignite local businesses,” the announcement said. The competition is open to all residents over the age of 18 who live in ZIP codes associated with the City of Lynnwood. Winning proposals will be selected by a panel of judges from NWIRC and awarded a total of up to $10,000 in prizes. Details can be found on catalyst.amazon.com/nwirc-lynnwoodwa.