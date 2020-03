The City of Lynnwood is inviting community members to share their thoughts about walking, bicycling and rolling in the city’s Community Survey by March 27.

The survey will ask about:

Transportation preferences

Ideas for improving walking and bicycling

The survey takes about 15 minutes and can be found bit.ly/LynnwoodAATP (If the link doesn’t work for you, be sure to enter the capital letters as shown).

La encuesta está disponible en español usando el mismo enlace: bit.ly/LynnwoodAATP