Lynnwood residents reminded of new utility rates, effective with January billing

The City of Lynnwood reminds residents that they will see an increase in their water, sewer and storm utility rates, effective with the January 2020 billing.

With the goal of meeting the city’s operational and capital infrastructure needs and ensuring continued reliable delivery, the Lynnwood City Council adopted a new rate structure for each utility on Oct. 14, 2019. The rates include annual increases over six years.

The new utility service rates for 2020 will be assessed on all bills generated on or after Jan. 1, 2020. The billing rate assessed to an account is depends on the scheduled bill date for the account, not the consumption period, the city announcement said.

The city council also enacted provisions to expand programs in 2017 to assist those customers who may be having trouble paying their utility bills. To learn more about Lynnwood’s existing and new utility rate assistance programs, visit the Utility Billing Discount and Rebate web page.

More information on rates, including the six-year rate schedule and the city’s rate assistance programs, can be found at www.LynnwoodWA.gov/UB

You can also contact Utility Billing via email at ub@LynnwoodWA.gov or by phone at 425-670-5170.