Lynnwood resources for food support

With residents suffering job losses and layoffs due to COVID-19, several community organizations are providing meals and pantry items for those in need:

The Lynnwood Food Bank is serving hundreds of families each week. Distribution days are Wednesdays and Fridays, and you can visit the Lynnwood Food Bank website for more information. Volunteers are also needed. If you are in good health and want to volunteer, contact the food bank for details.

is serving hundreds of families each week. Distribution days are Wednesdays and Fridays, and you can visit the Lynnwood Food Bank website for more information. Volunteers are also needed. If you are in good health and want to volunteer, contact the food bank for details. The Edmonds School District is providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for any child age 1-18. To find a site near you, visit the ESD Grab and Go Meals webpage.

is providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for any child age 1-18. To find a site near you, visit the ESD Grab and Go Meals webpage. The Foundation for Edmonds School District is helping to supplement Edmonds School District efforts by providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at community sites, as well as distributing weekend meals, pantry boxes and evening meals for families. For more information, visit Nourishing Network website.

is helping to supplement Edmonds School District efforts by providing free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch at community sites, as well as distributing weekend meals, pantry boxes and evening meals for families. For more information, visit Nourishing Network website. Homage Senior Services is providing critical services for our local senior population including Meals on Wheels. Find out more information by visiting Homage.org or call 1-800-442-2024. Homage also needs volunteers, so contact them for details.