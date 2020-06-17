Lynnwood restaurants authorized to temporarily expand to outdoor dining

Lynnwood restaurants are now able to offer new and expanded temporary outdoor dining areas to compensate for the loss of indoor seating, according to the City of Lynnwood.

The city announced Tuesday that restaurants can offer outdoor dining provided they meet specific requirements under Phase 2 and Phase 3 of the Safe Start — Washington’s Phased Reopening plan. According to city staff, the decision was made after multiple restaurants contacted the city expressing an interest in providing customers with temporary outdoor seating options.

Restaurants that meet the Temporary Outdoor Dining Area Requirements — which can be found here — must register with the city prior to operating the outdoor areas. Registration is free and effective immediately following approval. Registration can be done online at the city’s website here.

The city may also periodically inspect restaurants’ temporary outdoor dining areas and will respond if a complaint is issued. Failure to comply with requirements may result in termination of the restaurant’s ability to have a temporary outdoor dining area.

Restaurants will also be authorized to serve alcohol outdoors, provided it complies with all Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board requirements.

Temporary outdoor dining areas must be removed at the start of Phase 4 or within 180 days of registering with the city, whichever is first.

For additional information, contact Lynnwood Development and Business Services at planning@lynnwoodwa.gov or 425-670-5410.