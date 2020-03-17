Lynnwood restaurants move to takeout, delivery to comply with on-site dining ban

Many Lynnwood restaurants are shifting their operations to address Gov. Jay Inslee’s statewide ban on in-store dining, which became effective at midnight Monday, March 16 in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

At Moonshine BBQ on 196th Street Southwest, bar manager Ashley Brandon said the restaurant is currently offering takeout and catering orders. The also consider the possibility of offering delivery services, and as well as opening a food truck.

As for staffing, Brandon said the restaurant is “rotating staff and making a priority for people who don’t have a second job and have kids,” Brandon said.

At Around Table Game Pub, also on 196th Street Southwest, co-owner Tim Morgan said the store is currently open and the owners are waiting for more directives from the governor’s office on exactly what services they can provide.

The store will be open seven days a week, but has reduced its hours to 2-8 p.m., Morgan said. For now, the store will be focused on selling its retail products, like board games. Guests are still able to place to-go orders for food, he said.

The store will also be providing updates via its Facebook and Twitter accounts. While events for the last week have been canceled, Morgan said the staff is brainstorming ideas to keep people connected.

“We want to try to keep everybody engaged though it all” Morgan said.

At Alderwood Mall, the food court was eerily quiet on Monday, with chairs upside-down on tables, after Gov. Inslee declared his ban on dine-in options. Food vendors in the food court — and the mall as a whole — are remaining open for now, but with reduced hours and only for take-out purchases.

Also in the mall, PF Chang’s operating partner Christine Dunaway said that in lieu of in-store dining, the restaurant will offer online ordering, pick up, curbside, take out and delivery through UberEats, GrubHub and DoorDash

MOD Pizza. at the corner of Highway 99 and 196th Street Southwest, a shift manager at MOD Pizza said the store is offering online ordering, third-party delivery and call-in orders The easiest way to order, he said, is via the store’s phone app. Store hours will also be modified, from 11:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m.

Starbucks locations are offering in-store “grab-and-go” service, where guests can order from the counter. However, guests cannot remain in the store to drink their beverage. Store drive-thrus are also open.

Taco Time on 196th Street Southwest in Lynnwood Square has closed the restaurant’s lobby and dining area, but the drive thru will remain open. Online orders can be placed for pick up, which also requires going through the drive thru.

At The Rock pizza on 196th, a restaurant supervisor said the bar and dining area are closed to the public. However, the lobby is open for guests to place to-go orders, and third-party delivery orders are also available.

When it comes to the current economic challenges posed by the COVID-19 outbreak, Lynnwood Chamber of Commerce President Linda Jones said she wants to make sure that Lynnwood businesses know they aren’t alone.

In light of Inslee’s ban on-site dining and beverage service statewide — along with the shutdown of “non-essential services” — to slow the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus), Jones said she is in daily communication with government officials to provide resources to businesses.

Among the chamber-launched efforts is Lynnwood Cares, a Facebook page dedicated to supporting local businesses while people are practicing social distancing.

“None of us have been through this before so how can we support each other and the chamber is trying to create an avenue to share that information.”

This includes providing a space where businesses can announce special offers or promotions for customers, and also a list of information for business owners and employees.

Jones said that assistance is not limited to chamber members only and that the chamber will provide support for all Lynnwood merchants.

“We’re talking to businesses about (resources) and asking ‘How can we help?’” she said. “I anticipate we’re all going to learn a lot from this, but today we’re doing absolutely everything we can to help our businesses,” she said.

— By Teresa Wippel with reporting by Cody Sexton