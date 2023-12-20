Lynnwood restaurateur ordered to serve 10 months in prison for tax evasion

Si Yong Kim, a 45-year-old former owner of Lynnwood’s Oshima Japanese Cuisine, was sentenced Tuesday to 10 months in prison, a $10,000 fine and two years of supervised release for tax evasion. According to Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman, the U.S. District Court in Seattle determined that Kim failed to pay taxes on over $1.7 million generated by his Everett and Lynnwood restaurants, Oshima and Si Joy.

At the sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge James L. Robart was particularly incensed that Kim had taken government aid in the form of Paycheck Protection Program loans during the pandemic. “Here is a man who is withholding his taxes to the treasury but is perfectly willing to take taxes from the treasury to keep his businesses afloat…. It is highly troublesome that this went on for an extensive period of time,” Robart said.

“In this case Mr. Kim didn’t cheat to keep his restaurants afloat, rather he used the money that should have gone to taxes for expensive watches, designer shoes and accessories, and jewelry. He used the money for investments and to pay off the mortgage on his home in Mukilteo. That conduct is an affront to all who scrimp and struggle to pay their fair share,” said Gorman.

An analysis by the Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation section revealed that Kim failed to report his actual income every calendar year from 2016 to 2020. In 2017, he failed to report more than $586,395 in income.

Kim underreported the income by keeping cash proceeds and periodically depositing the cash to his personal bank account or keeping the cash at his home. He paid his employees in cash and failed to pay various employment taxes. He also overestimated the costs associated with the two restaurants.

When law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Kim’s Mukilteo home and businesses in June 2022, they discovered he kept handwritten books in which he documented the actual gross income and legitimate expenses for his restaurants. In these records, he noted a separate figure — a “CPA number” — that Kim provided to his accountant for tax purposes. The CPA number omitted the cash receipts for his restaurants and understated credit card charges as well.

The search also revealed an extensive collection of designer goods, large amounts of cash and records that indicated employees were paid under the table. Kim also used the proceeds from his scheme to invest in properties in Georgia and to pay off his home mortgage.

In asking for a one-year prison sentence, Assistant United States Attorney Lauren Watts Staniar noted that the public needs to see that there is punishment for illegally evading taxes.

“Kim’s tax fraud was meticulous and deliberate: he kept thorough handwritten books for his restaurants in which he calculated income and expenses. He ha(d) cash stashed throughout his home, drives luxury cars, and proudly displays Rolex watches in a locked case. This is not a circumstance in which a struggling business owner underreported income to keep the lights on. Kim had the means to pay his taxes, he just chose not to.”

Kim has paid $511,750 of restitution and has sold his Everett restaurant.