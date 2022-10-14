Lynnwood retail theft police sting nets eight arrests

The Lynnwood Police Department on Thursday arrested eight people following a sting conducted in conjunction with the Lynnwood Lowe’s and Home Depot stores.

According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan, officers were placed in the stores with asset protection personnel so that police could immediately detain and charge subjects for theft- and/or shoplifting-related crimes.

“The Lynnwood Police Department arrested all persons who were observed concealing merchandise and walking out of the store without paying for said merchandise,” Fagan said. In total, there were seven arrests for theft-related crimes, one arrest due intoxication and three that were drug-related, in which suspects were stealing merchandise to later sell and then use the money to purchase drugs, he added. All subjects were also trespassed from the affected property.

Retail theft has increased significantly over the last few years to the point where only a handful are being reported to police, Fagan noted. At one point during the operation, there were six to 10 visible marked patrol units in the parking lot with emergency lights activated, and subjects were still entering the store with the intent to steal merchandise, he said.

The Lynnwood Police Department plans to do more operations in the near future with other businesses in Lynnwood.