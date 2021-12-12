Lynnwood road crew prepares for winter; seeks snow plow name suggestions

With snowflakes and low temperatures in the forecast, the City of Lynnwood Public Works crew said it is geared up and ready to respond. Here are some things that you can do to get prepared:

Cover and wrap hose bibs in the front and back of your house to prevent freezing pipes.

Remove debris such as leaves and packed snow from storm drains to help alleviate drainage problems and prevent flooding. *Reminder, adjacent property owners are responsible for clearing sidewalks.

After a heavy rainfall or a snowmelt, our storm drains can become overloaded; avoid driving through standing water on the roadways.

Use extreme caution while driving in inclement weather of any kind. Allow plenty of time to get to your destination, always yield to service vehicles such as plows, sanders, police and fire vehicles, and transit buses. And if you don’t have to go out when the roads are dangerous, stay home.

Check out the Snow Plow Priority Maps with the button below. The city’s highest priority is plowing and sanding major arterials so that emergency responders are able to get in and around the city to provide essential services.

Follow the Lynnwood Streets Department on Twitter @LynnwoodStreets to get updates on our inclement weather response.

You can see Lynnwood’s snow plow priority map here.

Lynnwood’s Public Works Department is also taking snow plow name suggestions from Dec. 10-24. Once all submissions have been received and reviewed, the top names will be shared for a final vote.

The snow plow being naming this year (shown above with a public works crew) is a 10-foot-long American Sno-Plow made of polymer moldboard and steel. It is mounted on the front end of the city’s 2009 International Workstar truck.

Share your best naming suggestions by clicking here.