Lynnwood Rotary Challenge Series Derby Race returns June 25

After a two-year break due to COVID, the Rotary Club of Lynnwood on Saturday, June 25 will be hosting its 5th Annual 2022 Challenge Series Derby Race for families of students with developmental disabilities.

Gravity car races allow kids the experience of a thrilling soap box derby-type race while riding in a car safely piloted by a typically developing peer. Two cars race down the course to the finish line. Each child has the opportunity to race multiple times during each event. Lunch is provided and an awards ceremony completes the day.

All are invited to attend and enjoy visits from Aquasox mascot Webbly and Drop from Mr. Kleen Car Wash. There will be face painting, bubbles, Kool Kids Ice Cream, an activity booth and music. Lunch will be served during the awards ceremony after the race.

There is still time to sign up for this free, fun, family event, which runs from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Lynnwood Elementary School, Lynnwood. To find out more about the race, visit the Rotary Club of Lynnwood website at rotarycluboflynnwood.com/challenge-series-races.

You can register as a co-driver here and as a volunteer here.

Sponsorship are welcome, with forms available on the Rotary Club website. Sponsors so far include Starting Line Sponsor Lynnwood Convention Center; Race Car Sponsors Award Services, SlabJack, Community Transit, Ultralign CPA LLC; Race Course Sponsors HomeStreet Bank, 1st Security Bank, Kleen Car Wash, Edward Jones, Badar Martin, Chermak Construction and Carter Acura; and Partners City of Lynnwood, Life Enrichment Options, Edmonds School District and Chick Fil A.