Lynnwood Rotary Club announces Tom Wynne as incoming president

The Lynnwood Rotary Club announced Monday that retired Superior Court Judge Tom Wynne has been named the incoming president for the 2024-2025 Rotary year.

Wynne was born in Everett and graduated from Everett High School in 1961. He pursued higher education at the University of Washington and its law school, completing his degree in 1968.

After a brief stint as an Assistant Attorney General, Wynne received military training at Fort Gordon in Georgia and served in northern Bavaria, Germany, as a Company Commander and Battalion Adjutant in the 15th MP Brigade from 1969-71. Continuing his military service in the U.S. Army Reserve, he retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1993.

Wynne’s legal career in Snohomish County includes roles as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, assistant chief Criminal Deputy and was elected to District Court Judge in Lynnwood in 1978, serving until 1992, when he transitioned to Superior Court Judge for Snohomish County. He served as the presiding judge from 2004-08.

Following his retirement in January 2017, he briefly served as an interim Everett Municipal Court Judge. Wynne has been an active member of Lynnwood Rotary for 44 years.

Wynne will lead the Lynnwood Rotary Club with the support of the following board members:

● Past President: Bob Fadden

● President-elect: Shannon Sessions

● Secretary: Barbara Lindberg

● Treasurer: Erin Monroe

● Club Service Directors: Mike Miller & Anthony Chi

● Vocational Service and House Project Director: Gunnvor Tveidt

● International Service Director: Janet Leister

● Community Service Director: Casey Auvé

● Youth Service Director: Alicia DeVoll