Lynnwood Rotary Club awards $55K in scholarships to graduating seniors

Posted: May 23, 2022 11
Back row, from left: Lynnwood Rotary Scholarship Chair Sue Venable with students Minh Vu, Demarius Ibrahim, Madeleine Karnikis, Brook Rinehimer, Aurysia Ko, Alejandra Engel, Imogen French and Faith Murray, and David Kleitsch, Lynnwood Rotary Community Foundation board member. Front row, from left: Jeff Patterson, Rotary Club of Lynnwood president, with students Banelli Rios, Ritika Khanal, Saul Gonzalez and Meredith Camacho.

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood presented $55,000 in scholarships to 11 seniors graduating from Meadowdale, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood and Scriber Lake high schools.

The scholarship awards are as follows:

$5,000 university scholarships:

Alejandra Engel – Meadowdale HS

Aurysai Ko – Meadowdale HS

Saul Gonzales – Meadowdale HS

Madeleine Karnikis – Meadowdale HS

Imogen French – Lynnwood HS

Faith Murray – Lynnwood HS

Damarius Ibrahim – Mountlake Terrace HS

Ritika Khanal – Mountlake Terrace HS

Brooke Rinehimer – Mountlake Terrace HS

Minh Vu – Mountlake Terrace HS

$2,500 community college scholarships:

Banelli Rios Santana – Scriber Lake HS

Meredith Camacho – Lynnwood HS

The students received their awards during the May 19 Lynnwood Rotary Club meeting at the Lynnwood Convention Center.

