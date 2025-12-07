Lynnwood Rotary Club honors October Career & Technical Education (CTE) Student of Month

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

The Lynnwood Rotary Club has recognized AL White, a standout student from Mountlake Terrace High School, as the Career and Technical Education (CTE) Student of the Month for October 2025.

Nominated by Steve Winckler, advisor for the Mountlake Terrace High School FRC Robotics team “Chill Out,” AL was praised for exceptional creativity, leadership and dedication to elevating both their team and the broader STEM community.

As the creative technical lead for the Chill Out Robotics Graphic Arts team, AL blends artistic skill with technological expertise, using professional Adobe tools to build a high-quality digital media portfolio that reflects the team’s innovation and spirit. Under AL’s leadership, the Graphic Arts sub-team has grown from a single student — AL as a freshman— to a thriving group of eight, now expanded to include a three-person media team. Their enthusiasm and mentorship have been instrumental in developing new leaders and shaping the team’s public presence.

A passionate advocate for inclusion in STEM, AL has helped transform the team’s Tiara Saturday initiative from a one-day event into a season-long movement that gained visibility at regional competitions, the PNW Championships and the World Championships in Houston. Their efforts have amplified recognition of female identities in STEM and inspired teams across the region, the Rotary Club said in a news release announcing the award.

AL embodies the team’s #morethanrobots value, infusing creativity, compassion and community-building into every aspect of their work. They are known for their vibrant personality, their ability to bring out the best in teammates, and their belief that robotics is about building people — not just machines. Their influence has helped broaden the team’s outreach efforts to include parades and other community events that attract students who may not see themselves represented in traditional STEM spaces.

The Lynnwood Rotary Club’s CTE Student of the Month program honors students excelling in Career and Technical Education Pathways. These programs prepare students to be college and career ready, offering opportunities to earn college credit, and meet graduation requirements in areas such as art, English, health, math and science. Students are selected for their achievements, strengths and potential to succeed in their future endeavors. You can learn more about the Edmonds School District Career and Technical Education program here.