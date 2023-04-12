Lynnwood Rotary Club members honored for decades of volunteer work

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood celebrated longtime members for their decades of service during a luncheon last week.

The club was chartered in 1936 with the aim of serving the community. Lynnwood’s Rotary Club volunteers focus on educational endeavors such as sponsoring carpentry classes, an annual house construction project and scholarships for local students. The club also works to help people find shelter and food.

The following members were honored for their contributions.

Jon Hatch – 40 years

Tom Saxon – 40 years

Jay Tveidt – 40 years

Tom Wynne – 43 years

Will Caldwell – 43 years

Jim Bloch – 60 years

Ben Cain was not able to attend the meeting but was honored for his 54 years in the Rotary Club of Lynnwood. For more information about the Rotary Club of Lynnwood, click here.

–Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis