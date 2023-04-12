Lynnwood Rotary Club members honored for decades of volunteer work

Posted: April 11, 2023 4
Club members gather to be honored.

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood celebrated longtime members for their decades of service during a luncheon last week.

The club was chartered in 1936 with the aim of serving the community. Lynnwood’s Rotary Club volunteers focus on educational endeavors such as sponsoring carpentry classes, an annual house construction project and scholarships for local students. The club also works to help people find shelter and food.

At right, retired attorney Jon Hatch said that the club was a pivotal part of his life.
Tom Saxon dedicated his 40-year recognition to Bernie Sigler, who introduced him to the club.
Will Caldwell was acknowledged for 43 years of perfect attendance at club meetings.
Jay Tveidt recalled a fond memory in which Jon Hatch intended to recruit him to the club, only to be beaten to the punch by Bernie Sigler.
Retired Judge Tom Wynne talked about how some of his longest lasting friendships were with fellow club members.
60-year member Jim Bloch pointed to the quality of club members.

The following members were honored for their contributions. 

Jon Hatch – 40 years

Tom Saxon – 40 years

Jay Tveidt – 40 years

Tom Wynne – 43 years

Will Caldwell – 43 years 

Jim Bloch – 60 years

Ben Cain was not able to attend the meeting but was honored for his 54 years in the Rotary Club of Lynnwood. For more information about the Rotary Club of Lynnwood, click here.

–Story and photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME