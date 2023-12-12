Lynnwood Rotary Club seeks volunteers for meal distribution Dec. 22

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood is seeking volunteers for an upcoming meal delivery event. The club is supporting the Nourishing Network by delivering hundreds of meals to community members in need between 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dec. 22.

Volunteers can offer their assistance by picking up meals from Woodway Center/Edmonds Heights K-12 school, located at 23200 100th Ave. W., Edmonds, WA. The Nourishing Network provides thousands of nutritious meals to low income, homeless and in-need children and families in the Edmonds School District.