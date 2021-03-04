Lynnwood Rotary honors Edmonds restaurateurs Shubert Ho and Andrew Leckie

Representatives of the Lynnwood Rotary stopped by downtown Edmonds on Wednesday afternoon to honor business partners Shubert Ho and Andrew Leckie with the club’s prestigious Paul Harris award. The award recognizes people who exemplify the spirit of Rotary both in how they run their business and how they support their community to help make it a better place for all.

Owners of Edmonds-based Feed Me Hospitality, Ho and Leckie jumped in feet first when the COVID crisis hit to bring their resources to bear and help the community weather the pandemic. This included opening the April opening of the Feed Me Hospitality community kitchen in the wake of school and business closures to provide meals for children, front-line workers and seniors. Working in concert with the Edmonds School District, the South County Fire Foundation and local hospitals, they distributed thousands of meals since the shutdowns hit in early 2020.

Additional efforts included a downtown lemonade stand fundraiser to help out the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce, forced by the COVID crisis to cancel traditional chamber events including Fourth of July, Taste of Edmonds and the annual car show, and lay off its entire staff due to loss of income from these events. Their effort raised more than $2,000 through sales of flavored and spiked lemonade drinks.

In anticipation of the coming school year, Ho and Leckie began a special school lunch offering through their downtown restaurants, offering parents, teachers and children $5 weekday kids lunches, the price set to over only the cost of ingredients.

The pair was also key in injecting new vitality into downtown by spearheading the “streateries” outdoor dining space effort. Working on both the structural design and coordinating with city government to craft the necessary legislation, their efforts have resulted in no fewer than 10 downtown restaurants now offering customers safe dining in a pleasant outdoor setting, despite the pandemic.

Presented by Rotarians Marilla Sargent and Debbie Bodal, the Paul Harris Award was named in honor of the man who started the first Rotary Club in 1905. Established in 1957, the Paul Harris award recognizes those who support and promote the “spirit of Rotary” in their communities. Learn more about Paul Harris here.

— Story and photo by Larry Vogel