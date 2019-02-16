Lynnwood Rotary recognizes December, January CTE students of month

The Rotary Club of Lynnwood has its announced Career and Technical Education Students of the Month for December and January.

Lynnwood High juniors Chelsy Macias and Maya Morehouse were recognized for December. Both students manage the Royal Paradise, the school’s student store.

“Even before school started, Chelsy and Maya had put in countless hours working the store,” said Don Ide, marketing teacher and adviser. “Once class started, they came in before school, after school, and even on weekends to get things going. There are many reasons why I selected Chelsy and Maya for this honor, but one of them was they both view the store as theirs. I am very proud of how professionally Chelsy and Maya treat our employees, our customers, each other and myself.”

Wyatt McCarty, a Lynnwood High School senior, is the Rotary’s January Career and Technical Education Student of the Month.

McCarty, a theater student, has worked in Applied Production and with the school’s Royal Act Players for three years.

“Wyatt works tirelessly to lead his classmates as a theatre technician,” said Julian Pereira, his drama adviser. “He is my go-to person to organize, design and assist productions. During that time, he has developed as a leader and team member, always displaying a high degree of integrity, responsibility and ambition.”