Lynnwood Royals feeder basketball program try-outs to begin Oct. 2

Tryouts for the Lynnwood feeder basketball program at Alderwood Middle School are set to begin Oct. 2.

Boys tryouts begin Tuesday, Oct. 2. Boys in 5th-6th grades can try out from 6:15-7:15 p.m. with 7th-8th grade tryouts running from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Girls tryouts will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 3. Again, 5th-6th graders will play from 6:15-7:15 p.m. with 7th-8th graders trying out from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Make-up tryouts will be available on Thursday, Oct. 4 for boys and girls of all grades from 6-9 p.m.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact Mike Atendido at [email protected] or 206-734-6133.