Lynnwood Royals’ senior Nakia Boston has been named an Honorable Mention selectee for the AP Washington state 2019-2020 All-State prep basketball teams.

Boston was one of three players given the Honorable Mention designation for the 3A girls’ All-State team as voted on by Associated Press sports writers and editors.

Boston averaged 23.1 points per game this past season on a Royals’ team that finished the year with an overall record of 8-13.