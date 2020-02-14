Lynnwood Royals swimmer Zach Bevans named WIAA Athlete of Week

For his performances at the Feb. 1 Edmonds School District Championships, Lynnwood Royals’ swimmer Zach Bevans has been named a Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Athlete of the Week.

Bevans is one of 12 high school athletes from around the state to receive the honor for Week 23 of the WIAA 2019-2020 prep sports calendar.

Bevans won the 100 Yard Butterfly at the Edmonds School District boys’ meet in a time of 51.96, a school and meet record. Bevans also placed fourth in the 50 Yard Freestyle and helped the Royals claim second place finishes in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay and the 200 Yard Medley Relay.

Bevans and his Royals’ teammates are participating in the District 1 3A Boys Swimming & Diving Championships this week; Bevans has already qualified to swim at the WIAA State Swimming & Diving Championships scheduled for Feb. 21-22 in Federal Way.

Bevans is the second Royal to be named a WIAA Athlete of the Week this year. In January, Lynnwood senior Sara Bouchard received the nod as a member of the Royals’ cheer squad.