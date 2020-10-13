Lynnwood salary commission to hold public hearing Oct. 13 regarding elected officials’ pay

As City of Lynnwood staff prepare the 2021-22 biennium budget, the salary commission is seeking input from community members on pay rates for the city’s elected officials and will hold a virtual public hearing Tuesday, Oct. 13 at 6 p.m.

Prior to the public hearing, the salary commissioners will present proposals for the salary of the Lynnwood City Council and mayor. The commission’s first public hearing on the matter was held last Friday.

Earlier this year, the council members decided to forgo pay raises for their part-time salaried positions as the city faces financial impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayor Nicola Smith has made no public comments about whether she will forgo a salary increase, said city spokesperson Julie Moore.

This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom and can be accessed using this link to connect to the meeting at the scheduled time. The passcode to access the meeting is 316131.