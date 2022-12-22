Lynnwood scout troop offering free Christmas tree recycling Jan. 7-8

Lynnwood Boy Scout Troop 304 serves the community every year by picking up and recycling Christmas trees after the holiday season free of charge.

The scouts take the trees to ecotreeNW, where they are chipped so they can be reused as mulch and bark.

If you receive a hanger on your door for this service and would like to participate, you are asked to follow the instructions for tree pickup. If you did not receive a hanger, you may still drop off your tree for recycling at the corner of 188th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West, across from the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

Drop-off dates and times are Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.