Lynnwood Scouts to offer Christmas tree recycling Jan. 4-5

Lynnwood BSA Troops 49 and 304 will be offering a pick-up and drop-off service for Christmas trees to be recycled the weekend after New Year’s Day.

Here’s the schedule and locations:

Troop 304 will be accepting drop-offs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Jan. 4-5 at 188th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West — across from the Lynnwood Recreation Center.

Pickups will be available for residents who received a notice hanging on their door. Eligible trees should be curbside by 8 a.m.

All decorations, tinsel and tree stands need to be removed from trees before they can be picked up. Flocked trees cannot be accepted.

Donations for recycling will fund troop activities. Checks can be made payable to Boy Scout Troop 304.

The scouts take the trees to ecotreeNW, which chips the trees so they can be re-used as mulch/bark.

Troop 49 will be accepting drop-offs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 4-5 at the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, located at 19719 24th Ave. W.

Tree pickups are available for those who received a door-hanger notice. In addition to Lynnwood, services will be available for Brier, unincorporated Snohomish County and parts of Mountlake Terrace, said parent coordinator Shane Hazard.

“Generally speaking if people have kids going to Mountlake Terrace High School or Lynnwood High School, those are the areas we’re going to cover,” he said.

Hazard said Troop 49 will be working in conjunction with Troop 61 in Mountlake Terrace for pick-up services. Recycled trees should be left for pickup by the street by 8 a.m. Decorations and tinsel should be removed before the tree can be picked up. Flocked trees cannot be accepted.

Donations for recycling will fund troop activities.

For additional information regarding pick-up services, contact Hazard at 425-239-1896 or email: shazard@comcast.net.