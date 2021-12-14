Lynnwood seeking artists for Community Justice Center public art project

The City of Lynnwood has issued a call for artists for a public art project at the future Lynnwood Community Justice Center.
The city is looking for up to eight artists or artist teams to create artwork at the future center’s garage wall.
The total project budget is $216,000, divided into $27,000 per wall segment.
Artists can learn more and apply here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.