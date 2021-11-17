Lynnwood seeking volunteers to fill board, commission openings

The City of Lynnwood is looking for volunteers to fill openings on several boards and commissions that serve as advisory bodies. No experience is necessary, just a desire to make a difference in your community.

The following boards and commissions have current vacancies, or will have vacancies at the beginning of the year. Find out more about each opportunity by clicking the names below.

How to apply:

Complete and submit an online application. Applications can be found on the Advisory Board Webpage.

Interested individuals need to attend an upcoming board or commission meeting. To find upcoming meetings, visit our Meeting Agendas webpage. Please note, all board and commission meetings are being held virtually by Zoom.

For questions about any of these openings or the application process, contact Leah Jensen at ljensen@LynnwoodWA.gov or 425-670-5001.