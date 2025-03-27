Lynnwood seeks muralists for Community Justice Center art project

The City of Lynnwood is seeking up to four artists to design and paint murals for the Community Justice Center.

The artwork should “speak to the soul” and have thoughtful use of colors thoughtfully in a jail environment,” according to the city’s press release. Artists who have experienced or have a love one’s lived experience related to the justice system are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility: Open to artists or artist teams in Washington state who are interested in large-scale mural work.

Deadline: April 13.

For more information about the project and application, visit Play Lynnwood website.