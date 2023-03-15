Lynnwood Senior Center Foundation hosting Champagne & Crepes fundraiser March 25

Posted: March 14, 2023 2

Join the Lynnwood Senior Center Foundation for a Champagne & Crepes fundraiser on Saturday, March 25. The event runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and open to community members of all ages. Call 425-670-5050 to RSVP.

The LSC Foundation is an independent 501 (c) (3) organization and donations are tax-deductible. All proceeds directly benefit the Lynnwood Senior Center.

 

 

